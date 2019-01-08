Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

The driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning.

RELATED: Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people lost their lives and 13 players were injured when Sidhu’s semi-unit loaded with peat moss and the Broncos bus collided in rural Saskatchewan last April.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

RELATED: Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League when their bus and Sidhu’s rig collided not far from Tisdale, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.
Next story
B.C. MLA defends visit to LNG pipeline protest camp

Just Posted

Recycling old hockey gear for new players in Langley

Second annual “Giving Back to the Community” drive is underway

Old time dancers hopping in Aldergrove

Fiddle tunes return to Aldergrove OAP Hall on Saturday afternoons

Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

LETTER: Langley bell ringer extolls the joys of taking part

A local woman who helped with the Salvation Army kettle fundraiser is glad she did.

Mechanical fault suspected in Langley truck fire

Pickup truck destroyed by blaze near Campbell Valley Park

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

Britain will leave the EU on March 29 when the two-year period times out

B.C. MLA defends visit to LNG pipeline protest camp

Doug Donaldson is minister in charge of pipeline permits

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Most Read