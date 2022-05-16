Truck thief sped onto sidewalks to avoid RCMP in Langley

A spike belt was used to eventually bring the vehicle to a halt

A delivery truck was stolen from Murrayville and stopped in Aldergrove, where a woman was taken into custody. (Brendan Brosseuk video still/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Mounties had to use a spike belt to stop a stolen delivery truck that was driving through traffic signals and onto sidewalks on Friday afternoon.

The incident began with a simple delivery at 12:15 p.m. in the 21600 block of Fraser Highway.

The truck driver had left the vehicle to make the delivery while a female passenger waited inside.

A woman jumped in behind the wheel and sped off with the truck. The passenger jumped from the moving vehicle as it pulled away, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

RCMP officers were quickly alerted and tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled, ignoring traffic lights and heading up onto sidewalks as it headed east through Langley.

Officers cut off the vehicle in the 26200 block of Fraser Highway and used a tire-deflation device to halt the truck, said Largy.

The driver tried to run from the scene, but was caught by RCMP officers.

A 38-year-old woman of no fixed address now faces possible charges of theft and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. She was in custody over the weekend and was set to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday, May 17 for the first time.

READ ALSO: Bottle flung at Langley woman in road rage attack

That was one of two stolen vehicle incidents on the same day, Largy said, although the other one involved less dangerous driving.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of 203A Street just after 6 a.m., to a report of a man slumped over in a Toyota Highlander.

The Toyota turned out to be stolen from Maple Ridge on May 11.

Officers arrested the man for possession of stolen property. The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, was under probation orders that, among other things, banned him from driving. He was also under further court orders that banned him from even being in the driver’s seat of a car, entering any vehicle other than public transportation without the car’s owner being present, and house arrest without the permission of his bail supervisor.

He was also held in custody over the weekend, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday, May 16 in Surrey.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeLangley RCMP