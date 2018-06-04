Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves his office on Parliament Hill after meeting with the Canadian Steel Producers Association, in Ottawa on Monday, June 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting calls to speed up the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum.

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period on its proposed $16.6-billion tariff package, retaliation for the Trump administration’s decision to impose 25 per cent import duties on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

The federal government wants to consult with Canadians before enacting its response, which targets not only U.S. steel and aluminum, but also a wide variety of goods from orange juice to playing cards and toilet paper.

Joseph Galimberti, the president of the Canadian Steel Producers Association, says he urged the government in a cabinet meeting today to immediately impose the retaliatory tariffs on metals while it consults on other products.

Galimberti says American steel continues to flow into Canada tariff-free while Canadian steel now faces tariffs south of the border.

During question period, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also urged Trudeau to accelerate the response, but the prime minister says he wants to follow through on the consultations while trying to persuade the U.S. to drop the tariffs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
Next story
Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Just Posted

Former Abbotsford woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

TWU Spartans on Team Canada at international volleyball competition

Canada records perfect three-win weekend at FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

VIDEO: Die-hard riders took scenic tour in the rain to show they care

A Langley boy and his family continue to be moved by support garnered for muscular dystrophy.

Educator throws hat in the ring for Township council

Langley Teachers’ Association former president Gail Chaddock-Costello runs for seat on council.

LETTER: Trump is getting the job done

Be grateful: U.S. president is making the world a safer place, says one Langley letter writer.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Most Read