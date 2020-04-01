FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday (April 1) he is asking other federal party leaders to recall Parliament, as he seeks to pass perhaps the biggest aid package in Canada’s history. While Parliament has already approved the $2,000 wage benefit for laid-off workers, the Liberals have greatly expanded the 75 per cent wage subsidy since its approval.

Last Friday (March 27), Trudeau said the wage subsidy program would provide 75 per cent of wages for small business with a payroll of up to $1 million. That was already an update from the $107 billion aid package passed by Parliament, which promised just 10 per cent of wages for small businesses.

On Monday (March 30), Trudeau said the program would expand to all businesses whose revenues have dropped by at least 30 per cent.

At a press conference following Trudeau’s, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said it is “right and proper” to take the expanded plan to Parliament and allow the opposition to debate it. Freeland said she hoped opposition parties would understand that “now is not the time for partisanship.”

While the Liberals have delayed releasing details and costs from the plan, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to announced details later on Wednesday.

TD Economics has previously estimated that the enhanced subsidy would cost about $25 billion, while RBC separately estimated its value at $28 billion.

The government is also expected to provide more details today on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a taxable benefit that is to provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income due to COVID-19.

Trudeau confirmed Wednesday that people cannot apply for the CERB if their employer receives the 75 per cent wage subsidy.

READ MORE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

READ MORE: Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

READ MORE: Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Catalytic converters stolen from ambulances being repaired in Delta
Next story
B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Just Posted

Langley chamber goes online for virtual conference

A meeting about HR and the coronavirus will be held via Zoom

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Langley

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

Members of Parliament to receive legislated pay raise Wednesday, April 1

Doorstep donation pick-up in Aldergrove seeks to quell food bank’s short supply

Early April initiative allows locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

Aldergrove athlete now able to play as himself in favourite childhood video game

Joel Waterman was inducted into the popular FIFA 20 franchise in January

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

Coquihalla closed in both directions, medevac to land

DriveBC says drivers should expect delays of up to one hour

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Catalytic converters stolen from ambulances being repaired in Delta

The thefts were reported on March 31, and police say they have no suspects at this time

B.C. teen donating stem cells for brother’s second fight with cancer

Chilliwack’s Fleming family appealing to the public to look into stem cell donation

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Most Read