FILE – Aluminum in a smelter is seen at the Alouette aluminum plant on May 21, 2019 in Sept-Iles, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Trump slaps tariffs on Canadian raw aluminum

Some U.S. metals companies have complained that Canadian aluminum has been dumped on the market

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s reimposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

In a speech at a Whirlpool factory in the battleground state of Ohio, Trump is touting his record of defending American workers by fighting China, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement and putting tariffs on imports.

He says he’s forced Canada to stop taking advantage of the United States on dairy products.

A subset of American metals companies have complained that Canadian aluminum has recently been dumped on the U.S. market.

Canadian aluminum-makers have said they switched production during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for higher-end products crashed, and the resulting aluminum has been sent to the United States primarily for storage.

More Coming

The Canadian Press

