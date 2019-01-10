(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TV editor fired after Trump video appears altered

Trump apparently appeared with his tongue hanging out languidly from his mouth

A Seattle TV station has fired an editor after airing video footage of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on immigration that appears to be altered.

The Seattle Times reports that FOX affiliate Q13 broadcasted video from the Tuesday night speech that showed a more orange-toned Trump with his tongue hanging out languidly from his mouth after making a statement.

The video’s filtered colours look more saturated and the tongue appears doctored.

Q13 news director Erica Hill said: “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the president in a negative light.”

Hill also confirmed on Thursday that the station investigated the incident and fired the editor involved.

Trump in his televised address had urged for border wall funding amid the federal government shutdown that’s lasted nearly three weeks.

