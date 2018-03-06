Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard will be tried by a judge alone for the alleged murder of his father, which was initially ruled a suicide.

The first-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin in early April, but has now been delayed until the end of May to allow his recently retained lawyer time to prepare.

RELATED: Convicted killer wants murder charge in another case stayed due to delays

The 32-year-old Toronto man had requested a judge-alone trial due to his notoriety following two murder convictions, and the request was approved by the province’s Attorney General.

After the death of his father in November 2012, Millard inherited a multi-million dollar aviation business — Millardair.

Millard and his friend, Mark Smich, have been convicted of killing Millard’s former lover, Laura Babcock, who disappeared in the summer of 2012 and whose body has not been found.

They’ve also been convicted of killing Tim Bosma — a Hamilton man who went missing in 2013 after going with two men for a test drive of a truck he was trying to sell online.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace
Next story
Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Just Posted

Township-wide tree protection bylaw ‘long overdue’ say residents

Hanae Sakurai calls on Township to form standing committee for new tree bylaw

The walls go up on new Langley airport control tower

Project on schedule for occupancy by the end of the year, airport manager says

Langley woman banned from suing credit union after years of failed lawsuits

After years of legal actions, the woman owes almost $250,000 in court costs and legal fees.

VIDEO: Fire at Langley Township church

Smoke damage reported in blaze at Christ the King

LETTER: Staunch contrast between City and Township council meetings

Letter writer Scott Thompson appreciated the upbeat, fast-moving City council meeting Monday.

VIDEO: BC Sportsmen’s Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show featuring the best in hunting, fishing and boating

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read