The vehicle of two missing hikers was found in a parking lot used as the starting point for hikes to West Lion Peak and other popular routes overlooking Howe Sound. (Google Maps)

Two 19-year-old hikers missing near Lions Bay

Search crews say families reported the women had not returned from the hike last evening

A search is underway in the mountains above Lions Bay, north of Vancouver, for two women overdue on what was supposed to be a day hike.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue spokesman Sandro Frei says the women are both believed to be 19 years old.

He says their families reported Tuesday night that they had not returned from the hike.

Their vehicle has been located in the small lot in Lions Bay that Frei says is used as the starting point for hikes to West Lion Peak and other popular routes overlooking Howe Sound.

Conditions are variable but he says the weather is holding and teams are hoping to find the pair soon.

The women are described as being in good physical condition to make the steep, 18-kilometre round-trip to West Lion Peak.

The Canadian Press

