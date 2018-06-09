University of B.C. in Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

RCMP at the University of British Columbia are warning the public to be careful when purchasing items online after a student and friend were assaulted and robbed.

A student had arranged to buy a computer from someone online, but when he and a friend got back home, he found what appeared to be child pornography on the machine.

RCMP did not say when this happened or what website the student had used. A request for more detail has not yet been returned.

“They confronted the suspect about the content, and then agreed to meet the suspect in a parkade to exchange the computer,” Staff Sgt. Chuck Lan said in a release.

They were met by four men who attacked and robbed them, and forced one of them into a vehicle while the other escaped and reported what was happening to police.

“University RCMP immediately responded and took four suspects into custody. The four men are facing several charges.”

Mounties urge anyone meeting an anonymous person online to buy or sell items to do so in a public place or at a police detachment.

