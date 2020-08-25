Weston and his father Glen Abel, in a family photo posted on a GoFundMe page. Weston, aged 5, died on Aug. 18, 2020. (GoFundMe)

Two fundraisers set up in wake of young Chilliwack boy’s death

GoFundMe fundraisers created for future bursary, counselling for those who witnessed tragic accident

“He wanted to be an architect, a construction worker, a mechanic, and an artist when he grew up.”

The aunt of a young Chilliwack boy killed by a falling tree says he “was an outgoing, happy, passionate, kind, goofy, and smart kid who loved being in nature and looking at trees and plants and animals around him.”

Now, she’s created a GoFundMe fundraiser that could one day help other children reach their potential.

Martina Manley says her five-year-old nephew Weston was “the most amazing kid with the biggest heart.” Sadly, he died instantly during a hike with his preschool when a tree fell onto him and a woman with the group, on Aug. 18 at the Browne Creek Wetlands in Chilliwack. People wanted to donate to the family immediately, and the GoFundMe, In Memory of Weston, will likely be directed to some sort of scholarship or bursary, Manley says.

So far, it’s reached $18,900 in donations from almost 100 people. Manley says that Weston’s parents “felt uncomfortable” having a fundraiser and don’t feel they need money for expenses. They have been supported by family and friends bringing food, flowers and comfort.

Instead, Manley says, any money gathered “will be used in the future to create a scholarship, bursary, or something to honour Weston’s name.”

“They do not have the ability to make these decisions now so you can choose to wait for those details before donating,” Manley explains in the GoFundMe account. “They don’t know what they will do but know they will use the money to add joy to the world which is exactly what Weston did every day.”

It’s not the only GoFundMe related to Wesley’s death. A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for counselling and support for those who witnessed the tragedy. That fundraiser is called “Leap for Joy team and class support” and is organized by Andrea Grendus.

“We have created this page to help cover the cost of the counseling services for the students and teachers present when the accident occurred,” she wrote.

The fundraiser has already reached $1,885 in donations.

Five-year-old boy killed by fallen tree in Chilliwack identified by father

fundraiser

