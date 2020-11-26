Two Langley businesses and multiple schools issued COVID-19 exposure alerts

Neither business is listed as site of public exposure by Fraser Health

Two Langley-based businesses and multiple schools are reporting COVID-19 exposures.

On Thursday, Loblaw, the parent company of Shoppers Drug Mart and Real Canadian Superstore, reported staff at its Langley stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 20159 88th Ave. has tested positive on a presumptive test of COVID-19, according to the company.

Loblaw said the last day the employee worked at the location was Nov. 20.

Three staff at the Langley Superstore (19851 Willowbrook Dr.) also tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, Loblaw reports.

The company said the last day the employees worked at the store were Nov. 13 and 16.

Neither Loblaw store is listed as a site of public exposure by Fraser Health.

Meanwhile, the local district is reporting several new COVID-19 exposure alerts.

On Wednesday night, the district issued a letter to the families of Betty Gilbert Middle, D.W. Poppy Secondary and Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary informing them that an individual with COVID-19 had been at the schools.

An infected individual was at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary on Nov. 16, 17 and 19, at D.W. Poppy on Nov. 12 and 16, and at Betty Gilbert on Nov. 17, 18 and 19, according to Fraser Health.

D.W. Poppy was issued two separate letters by the health authority.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to BettyGilbertMiddle, D.W.PoppySecondary, and LangleyFundamentalMiddle&Secondary communities today. Thanks to staff, @Fraserhealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/BD4P0wUfJM #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/Cck09KV1ec — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 26, 2020

Fraser Health asks parents of students at all schools to continue sending them to school.

The health authority has initiated contact tracing and only those who require to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms will be contacted directly.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases the superintendent of Langley schools Gord Stewart asked students on Tuesday to prepare for the “possibility” of remote learning.

“As we head closer to winter break, we also want to be ready for potential delays to the return to school in January which are beyond our control,” Stewart said. “At this point, while these measures only remain a possibility, we are doing our best to be proactive and will continue to update the community as information is made available.”

For more information visit www.sd45.bc.ca.

