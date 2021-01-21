Two Langley schools added to COVID-19 exposure list

Public Health will only contact those who were exposed

Two Langley schools have recorded COVID-19 exposures.

On Wednesday evening, the Langley School District announced they had sent letters to families of Parkside Centennial Elementary and R.E. Mountain Secondary schools informing that “a person within [each] school community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information,” superintendent of Langley schools Gord Stewart stated in the letter.

The exposure events occurred on Jan. 15, 18 and 19 at Parkside Centennial Elementary (3300 270 St.), and on Jan. 15 at R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.), according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

They ask parents to continue to send their children to school, but to monitor them for symptoms of COVID-19 daily.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” Fraser Health said.

As of Thursday morning there are eight schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

