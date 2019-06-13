Two men arrested after cash, drugs, valuables found in Burnaby condos

Part of a six-month probe into alleged drug ring in Lower Mainland

Two men have been arrested in connection to a mid-level drug ring operating out of two condo buildings in Burnaby.

READ MORE: RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the arrests were result of a six-month probe that involved cities across the Lower Mainland.

On May 30, investigators executed search warrants at two separate buildings – one near Metrotown Mall and the other near Brentwood Town Centre – where fentanyl, cocaine, $50,000 cash, two vehicles and jewellery was seized.

Charges have not been laid.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.