Two men in custody for allegedly impersonating police officers in Langley

A 19-year-old Langley man and an 18-year-old Burnaby man are in custody for allegedly impersonating police officers. (File photo)

Two men who allegedly pulled over another driver while using a fake flashing police light were arrested by anti-gang cops last night.

A 19-year-old Langley man and an 18-year-old Burnaby man are in custody for allegedly impersonating police officers, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

Officers received two separate reports on Wednesday night of a Dodge Ram truck with blue and red flashing lights in the windshield, Largy said.

“The first incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in Langley City and the second took place shortly before midnight,” she explained.

“The initial complainant believed the occupants to be impersonating police officers and saw them pull over a Toyota Corolla. The Dodge pulled alongside the Toyota and it is believed they had a brief exchange prior to pulling away.”

Shortly after midnight, a truck matching the description was spotted by officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) speeding westbound on Fraser Highway in Langley between 232nd and 240th streets.

Police say the vehicle stopped for the officers on 222nd Street.

“Both occupants were arrested and the alternating blue/red light was found on the front window of the truck,” Largy said.

Officers also found multiple cell phones, nearly $3,500 in cash and what police believe to be bud marijuana.

The truck and items were seized.

Investigators would like to speak with the driver of the Toyota Corolla who was seen stopped in Langley City as well as any other motorists who may have had any interaction with the two men.

Witnesses are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

The two men are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

