Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

Two new cases of measles were confirmed in Greater Victoria by Island Health late Saturday.

These are the fourth and fifth cases of measles on the Island and the 25th confirmed case across B.C. since the beginning of the year.

The new confirmations bring fresh warnings from the health authority about possible public exposure to the measles virus, this time involving busy locations including Camosun College, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more.

The source of the latest cases of measles are under investigation but at this point do not appear to be related to the previous cases, confirmed last week.

The following times and locations, where exposure may have occurred, are within a time frame where individuals who are unimmunized or incompletely immunized can quickly receive the vaccine and potentially avoid illness.

April 2, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., LifeLabs and West Coast Medical Imaging: 1641 Hillside Avenue

April 3, 2:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LifeLabs: 4480 West Saanich Road

For those that were at either of these locations during the specified times and are unimmunized or incompletely immunized, call the Saanich Health Unit at 250-519-5100 or the Victoria Health Unit at 250-388-2200.

Both the Victoria Health Unit and Saanich Health Unit will be open April 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MMR vaccine will be available at both locations.

Other exposure to measles viruses may have occurred at the following locations, dates, and times, but immunization will no longer prevent infection. Those who may have been exposed are being asked by Island Health to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

March 27, 1:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Young Building

March 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Bookstore in Fisher Building

March 27, afternoon to early evening, BC Transit buses #27 and/or #28

March 29, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victoria Health Unit: 1947 Cook Street

March 30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., London Drugs: 911 Yates Street

March 30, late afternoon to early evening, BC Transit buses #27 and/or #28

March 31, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., London Drugs: 911 Yates Street

March 31, morning and afternoon, BC Transit buses #27 and/or #28

March 31, 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Hillside Mall: 1644 Hillside Avenue Including Canadian Tire and Thrifty Foods

March 31, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., Subway Sandwiches: 4091 Shelbourne Street

Those who never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and are encouraged to get fully immunized.

Measles immunization is free for everyone. Two doses of measles vaccine are 99 per cent effective at preventing measles. One dose of vaccine is 95 per cent effective.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Call Island Health measles information line to learn more: