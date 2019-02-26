Two women hurt after van jumps curb in Vancouver

Both women were rushed to hospital after incident near Burrard Bridge

Two pedestrians are recovering from serious injuries after being hit when a vehicle jumped a curb in Vancouver.

A news release from police says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday as two Vancouver women walked along the west side of Burrard Street, near the Burrard Street Bridge.

The 35- and 53-year-old victims were run down when investigators believe the driver of a Dodge Caravan lost control and veered onto the sidewalk as the van travelled southbound toward the bridge.

Both women were rushed to hospital but police say they are expected to recover.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was also assessed in hospital.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says a cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

