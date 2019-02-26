Two pedestrians are recovering from serious injuries after being hit when a vehicle jumped a curb in Vancouver. (file photo)

Two women hurt after van jumps curb in Vancouver

Both women were rushed to hospital after incident near Burrard Bridge

Two pedestrians are recovering from serious injuries after being hit when a vehicle jumped a curb in Vancouver.

A news release from police says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday as two Vancouver women walked along the west side of Burrard Street, near the Burrard Street Bridge.

READ MORE: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

The 35- and 53-year-old victims were run down when investigators believe the driver of a Dodge Caravan lost control and veered onto the sidewalk as the van travelled southbound toward the bridge.

Both women were rushed to hospital but police say they are expected to recover.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was also assessed in hospital.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says a cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails
Next story
Langley shop owners say they will keep selling controversial ‘Golliwog’ dolls

Just Posted

Langley woman’s caregivers pen unflinching book about her struggles

The authors and the woman they care for will be at an Abbotsford book signing on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after crash in Langley

Zeus was rounded up and returned to his owners.

Langley shop owners say they will keep selling controversial ‘Golliwog’ dolls

Customer complains imported British-made black dolls with frizzy hair are racist

Sweetness and love served up in Langley for animals in care

Hundreds of people bought thousands of cupcakes to help fundraiser for the local shelter.

Man wanted in Kamloops murder case arrested in Langley

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

Staff shortages have caused unit closures at some prisons

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles

New regulatory framework limits fees, protects consumers

Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

Among other topics, PPC leader in Chilliwack calls industry a ‘cartel’ using a ‘socialist system’

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Most Read