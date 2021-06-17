Two young men charged in attempted Langley City carjacking

Aged 18 and 20, both are known to police

Langley RCMP say charges have been laid against two suspects in an attempted carjacking. (Langley Advance Times files)

Two men have been charged with robbery after what Langley Mounties described as an attempted carjacking that took place in Langley City on Thursday, June 3.

Wayne Isaac Damri, an 18-year-old Surrey man, is charged with robbery and failing to comply with police, and remains in custody. Dylan Robert Ferris, also from Surrey, aged 20, is charged with one count of robbery, and has been released.

Damri is set to appear in court on June 18, Ferris on June 25.

Both are known to police, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The two men are suspects in an incident that took place around 5:20 p.m. in the 20800 block of 51B Avenue.

Two men tried to steal a car by pulling the female driver out of her seat, according to Largy.

The victim’s family and various passerby stepped in and stopped the attack, and police arrested both men.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

The incident gathered a great deal of attention on social media, where rumours said it was an attempted kidnapping of a mother and daughter. Largy said the rumours were incorrect.

