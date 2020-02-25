Workers disinfect subway trains against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Iran’s government said Tuesday that more than a dozen people had died nationwide from the new coronavirus, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicenter of the virus in the country. (Sajjad Safari/IIPA via AP)

U.S. drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak

Drugmaker Moderna has shipped its first batch of a possible coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing.

Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States.

More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one U.S. citizen.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped nearly 16%, or $2.92, to $21.51 in premarket trading.

The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet.

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature
Next story
New blockade suspends commuter rail service west of Toronto

Just Posted

Langley retirees reflect on childhood bullying experiences before Pink Shirt Day

Annual anti-bullying campaign is Feb. 26

WEATHER: Showers in the forecast for Langley

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

Council gives thumbs up to Aldergrove core development

The multi-phased project could receive final approval soon

Former Langley resident and country musician embarks on cross-province tour

Kellen Saip will perform at the Water Shed Arts Cafe on March 13

Langley teens spread the love to residents at Langley Memorial Hospital

R.E. Mountain Secondary students gifted teddy bears

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters blockade rail lines in Abbotsford

Two dozen set up barricades between Riverside and Vye Roads

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

UPDATE: Protesters dismantle blockade on Maple Ridge tracks

West Coast Express train service is expected to run again Tuesday morning

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Motorists were ‘driving like their own Indy 500’ before fatal Abbotsford crash, court hears

Family member declares defence request for 90-day jail sentence a ‘joke’

Most Read