The PLUME van will help UBC researchers map different levels of air pollution and odours in Vancouver. (Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Mechanical Engineering)

The PLUME van will help UBC researchers map different levels of air pollution and odours in Vancouver. (Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Mechanical Engineering)

UBC team announces pollution-sniffing lab on wheels

Mobile lab will be used to measure concentrations of air pollutants across Vancouver

  • Aug. 29, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A special University of British Columbia vehicle will be sniffing out air pollution across Vancouver.

The Portable Laboratory for Understanding Human-Made Emissions (PLUME) is a vehicle that measures air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ground-level ozone, black carbon, methane and volatile organic compounds.

Naomi Zimmerman, a UBC professor and the engineer behind PLUME, says using a mobile laboratory rather than fixed sensors allows a greater distance to be covered.

“We can sample anywhere from highways, to by the ocean, to the middle of a field with the same instrumentation in a single day. The instruments in the van can collect data as often as every second,” she said.

Zimmerman’s team at the Integrated Research in Energy, Air, Climate and Health lab (iREACH lab) will use data collected by the van to create a map of the city, showing how levels of pollution components change over time.

PLUME is already collecting information on unpleasant smells in Metro Vancouver through a project called Smell Vancouver.

That project aims to aid the understanding of air quality and its implications for environmental injustice in the area.

According to Zimmerman, research links breathing polluted air to numerous health problems and millions of premature deaths worldwide each year.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian students in B.C. create a resource kit for other newcomers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air pollutionUBCVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Victim of fatal South Surrey shooting identified
Next story
Updated: Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Just Posted

Two excavators were knocking down walls at the former Aldergrove Mall on Saturday, Aug. 18, clearing the way for a new development. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Mall walls come down as demolition continues

A Langley school zone sign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
OUR VIEW: Schools need more space, fast

Langley’s Lotus Jia entertained the crowd at the PNE in the musical safari adventure “Action Austin.” The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: PNE remains summer-ending tradition for many in Langley

Multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police said a drug user triggered the smoke alarm and set off water sprinklers. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)
Updated: Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Pop-up banner image