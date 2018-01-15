Drawing of the new two-sheet Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, to be built on a site south of 64th Avenue and just east of 177B Street. (photo: submitted)

Unstable soil means more studies, drawings needed for Cloverdale Arena

The added geotechnical work and designs won’t put a delay on proceedings, City says

The new Cloverdale arena will require additional geotechnical work and design drawings after some of the soil on site was found to be less stable than expected.

The arena, under construction within the Cloverdale Fairgrounds just south of 64 Avenue and east of 177B Street, was expected to be completed in Spring 2019.

In November, Mayor Linda Hepner said the arena could see delays because higher than expected contracting costs required the planning team to rework the design.

Related: Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

According to Counc. Bruce Hayne, the newly discovered soil issues won’t push back timelines or upset the budget.

“There is some wiggle on the construction timelines that they give themselves on a project of this scope,” he said.

The scope of the project remains unchanged, with two sheets of ice.


