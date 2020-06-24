Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. See more photos at end of story. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, resulting in the closure of the eastbound lanes of the highway on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on June 24 in between Prest and Gibson roads.

There is a report of at least one person in an ambulance but no word yet on injuries.

RCMP is rerouting all eastbound highway traffic at Prest Road.

An Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 12:30 p.m.

Before 12:30 p.m. RCMP also blocked the westbound passing lane, and there were reports that all westbound traffic was also being rerouted along with the eastbound traffic.

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Highway 1 eastbound near Banford Road in Chilliwack at noon on June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

