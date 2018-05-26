UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Highway 1 was closed in both directions east of Bridal Falls near Hope following a fatal crash.
Drive BC said drivers should expect heavy delays, as the road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Highway 9 and Highway 7 are being recommended as detours.
– with files from The Canadian Press
UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – east of #BridalFalls due to a vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays and congestion. Estimated opening 7 – 9pm PM, use #BCHwy9 to #BCHwy7, as well as Flood Hope Rd as detour. #HopeBC #FraserValley
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 26, 2018
Hwy 1 closed in both directions between Popkum and Hope. Closed until further notice @NEWS1130Traffic @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/ddPOE5v3Vh
— Jan Bosman (@jbosmannl) May 26, 2018