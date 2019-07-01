A serious crash in the Glen Valley neighbourhood of Langley on Canada Day has all forms of emergency crews on scene, and the major roads through the rural area closed to traffic. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

UPDATE: Serious crashes reported in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: One car damaged in serious crash near Fort Langley, while another crash involved a motorcycle

At least one vehicle suffered severe damage in a crash near the intersection of River Road and Armstrong Road near Fort Langley this afternoon.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters are on the scene.

Initial reports from witnesses are that it was a fatal crash on one of the bends of River Road.

It happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The road has been closed off.

In the meantime, emergency crews were also on the scene of a motorcycle crash at 264th Street and 56th Avenue, at the entrance to Gloucester industrial estates a short time earlier.

That too appears to be a serious crash, with some of the roads blocked to traffic while police investigate.

• More to come

 

Traffic is still blocked through major thoroughfares in the Glen Valley of Langley Monday afternoon, including this intersection at 88th Avenue and 252nd Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

