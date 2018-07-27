933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has made its last required retardant drop on the south end of the fast-moving fire.

The fire has downgraded to smouldering levels, and the flames previously candling in the trees have decreased significantly.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre has been activated, according to the district, as 933 properties have been place on an evacuation alert.

Firefighters will soon be entering the area to tackle hot spots.

UPDATE: 1:57 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has dropped fire retardant on the top north end flank of the fire.

It’s unclear how close the fire is to homes in the Wilden development.

Firefighters have laid line around the bottom of the hillside, where the flames first took off, to stop the spread of the blaze toward homes on Yates Road.

Flames are candling in the trees.

People are not being allowed into their homes at Orchard View Estates on Yates Road.

One air tanker and two helicopters are on scene, along with a bird dog plane.

#BCWildfires #Kelowna #Okanagan #Fire #Canada

A post shared by James A. LaBree (@james_labree) on

————

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m.

Helicopters are bucketing water over a blaze quickly growing in the Glenmore area.

Firefighters managed to build a guard around the homes near Yates Road, to stop flames which were only 100 feet away.

The fire is climbing the hillside toward the Wilden residential area.

UPDATE: 1:36 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service on scene of a wildfire in Glenmore off of Yates Road.

The blaze is considered a rank 2 fire, and is burning in the grass and trees.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire officials are on scene and have set up a command centre on Yates Road.

————-

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Yates Road is now closed due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The fire is burning above the homes on Yates Road.

Traffic is backed up along Glenmore Road.

———-

Fire crews are on scene of blaze near Yates Road in Glenmore.

BC Wildfire Service is responding with ground crews and air support.

Smoke can be seen rising from the Glenmore area.

The blaze is moving quickly up the hillside, trees are reported to be candling.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATED: Richmond bog fire now burning about 4 hectares in size

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

Langley volleyball players help cinch bronze in Brazil

The Canadian team, which was the Trinity Western University Spartans, walked away with third place.

Langley Thunder: Now comes off-season and prep for 2019

After Wednesday’s final game, senior A lacrosse team’s head coach Rod Jensen reflects on the season.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Cedar Creek mobile home park decision gives seniors ‘security,’ says councillor

Township council keeps Cedar Creek land designation as Single Family 3 in Brookswood-Fernridge OCP

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

Most Read