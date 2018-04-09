File photo

UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

A contractor at a coal mine in Elkford, in B.C.’s East Kootenay, died after a floating excavator flipped in a tailing pond Monday and trapped them.

United Steelworkers Local 7884 said divers had been dispatched to the scene at Fording River Operations, owned by Teck Resources, to try to recover the body.

Elk Valley RCMP said their officers and crews from the ministry of mines are also on scene, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A statement from Teck Resources said no other employees were involved and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

The mining company later released a statement extending their condolences.

“We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues. We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident and loss of life,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

No other information has been provided.

Previous story
Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner
Next story
Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Just Posted

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner

Have you seen this man?

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Damage to fiber lines cited in disruption to cable, internet and phones

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

‘Fire is accidental, related to electrical equipment used in the licenced medical marijuana operation’

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

Most Read