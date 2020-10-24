Liberal Margaret Kunst got a hug of encouragement from dad Ted VanderHoek while she watched the election results. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Liberal Margaret Kunst got a hug of encouragement from dad Ted VanderHoek while she watched the election results. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

UPDATED: NDP candidate moves ahead in Langley East race

Early poll results show a close race

In Langley East, the NDP candidate has improved her lead with 109 of 111 ballot boxes and 19,565 votes counted.

Megan Dykeman was first with 39.21 per cent, Liberal Margaret Kunst was second with 34.45 per cent, and Ryan Warawa was third with 12.74 per cent. Cheryl Wiens of the Green party had 11.78 per cent, Libertarian Alex Joehl had 0.95 per cent, and independent Tara Reeve had 0.87 per cent.

These results don’t include near 12,000 mail-in ballots in Langley East that won’t be counted until next month.

Despite trailing, Kunst maintained a positive tone on election night, which she spent with supporters at the Redwoods Golf Course lounge.

“It’s not over yet,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

She was not really surprised to be running a close race compared to the huge margins recorded by retiring MLA Rich Coleman

“I’m a new candidate,” Kunst remarked.

“Rich Coleman was a great B.C. Liberal MLA for many years.”

Kunst’s campaign was dogged by controversy over her vote as a Langley Township councillor that called for a policy review before a rainbow sidewalk was approved.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Kunst doesn’t deserve cancel culture treatment, Langley letter writer argues

The B.C. NDP called for Langley East Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst to be removed as a candidate, citing her vote against a rainbow crosswalk at the local school board office.

Kunst, who is a Langley Township councillor, said her vote was about the way such projects are approved, rather than a single crosswalk.

“This is purely a policy decision on my part,” said Kunst, who had few comments during the council debate on Sept. 21.

Megan Dykeman was even more of a last-minute candidate in a campaign where many hopefuls were named at the last minute.

Dykeman was named the NDP candidate in Langley East shortly after Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward withdrew, just one day after his candidacy was confirmed.

READ ALSO: Langley school board chair is replacement candidate for NDP

A message posted to his Facebook page on Sunday, Sept. 27, cited what Woodward described as “truly horrible, false personal attacks” after he made his announcement.

In her campaign bio, Dykeman described herself as a Langley farmer, managing director of a small business, 10-year school trustee and current Chair of the Langley Board of Education.

RELATED: Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward withdraws as BC NDP candidate in Langley East

Dykeman has also sat on Langley’s agriculture and economic advisory committee, chairing the blueberry canon taskforce. And she is a founding leader of the Langley 4-H poultry club.

Elsewhere in Langley East, the Green and Conservative candidates DID some last-minute campaigning a few hours before the polling stations closed, holding so-called “Burma Shave” roadside demonstrations with supporters waving signs at motorists on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24.

Following that, Conservative hopeful Ryan Warawa was planning to watch the returns at his mother’s home in Willoughby while Green hopeful Cheryl Wiens was going to be watching at the house of a supporter in Fort Langley.

For Warawa, son of the late Langley – Aldergrove Conservative MP Mark Warawa, the campaign went well, considering how fast it had to come together after the snap election was called.

“I’m just amazed that a month ago, this campaign didn’t exist,” he told the Langley Advance Times as he waved at passing cars on 88th Avenue near 200th Street.

With him was his mother, Diane, a veteran of many campaigns with her husband and her son.

“With one month, and putting together a whole campaign and getting volunteers, and all that goes with it,” she summed up.

READ MORE: ELECTION: Ryan Warawa to run for BC Conservative Party in Langley East

Wiens chose the Carvolth bus exchange at 202nd Street and 86th Avenue for her final act of campaigning, to underline her party’s commitment to public transit.

For Wiens, the positive part of the campaign for the political novice was meeting people on the campaign trail, and the frustrating part was trying to get the candidates for the NDP and Liberals to show up for some public forums.

“I met with so many interesting people,” Wiens remarked.

“We went door-to-door, at times phone calling [and] I have to tell you there’s just so many good things going on in Langley. And our campaign was happy to participate in those events and talk to those people.’

It was “unfortunate,” she said that the candidates for the two major parties didn’t seem to feel the same way.

“There was some trouble with getting particularly the Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst and the NDP candidate Megan Dykeman to participate,” Wiens noted.

Langley voters may not know who has won the riding for weeks.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., after those mail-in ballots are counted.

In the Langley East riding, 11,799 mail-in ballots were requested from Elections BC or 22 per cent of the 52,882 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23, representing 69 per cent of those that had been requested.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ryan Warawa, with mother Diane Warawa, was waving signs on 88 Avenue near 200 St on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Ryan Warawa, with mother Diane Warawa, was waving signs on 88 Avenue near 200 St on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cheryl Wiens chose the Carvolth bus exchange for her final act of campaigning on Saturday, Oct. 24 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cheryl Wiens chose the Carvolth bus exchange for her final act of campaigning on Saturday, Oct. 24 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley East NDP candidate Megan Dykeman followed the election results from home (special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
UPDATED: Mercier won’t declare victory in Langley despite lead
Next story
LANGLEY riding: NDP candidate Andrew Mercier projected winner

Just Posted

BC Liberal candidates Michael de Jong and Bruce Banman are projected to win in Abbotsford West and Abbotsford South, respectively. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News
Abbotsford BC Liberals De Jong and Banman heading to Victoria, say Highway 1 widening will be focus

In Abbotsford-Mission, BC Liberal Simon Gibson in close race against NDP’s Pam Alexis

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

Abbotsford West BC Liberal candidate Michael de Jong greets a small group of supporters at his campaign office Monday evening. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News
Liberal Michael de Jong declared winner in Abbotsford West

Incumbent MLA wins again in Abbotsford West, has held seat since 1994

BC Liberal candidate Bruce Banman speaks at his campaign headquarters Monday evening. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News
Liberal Bruce Banman declared winner in Abbotsford South

Banman defeats NDP, Green and Christian Heritage Party opponents

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

The Surrey Eagles logo.
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)
Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

file
One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Most Read