Timms Community Centre closed on Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns; and Langley City hall has been restricting visitor access, but will now partially reopen. (Langley Advance Times files)

UPDATED: Playgrounds, parkour site, and Langley City hall will partially reopen

City and Township amenities are slowly reopening with physical distancing rules in place

Langley City will start up some outdoor youth programs, resume parking enforcement, and open up its City hall for people to drop off property tax payments starting on Monday, June 1.

“As we enter another week of the pandemic, I want to thank our citizens for staying strong and continuing to be kind during this difficult time, and for being there for each other while keeping our community safe as per the directives of our provincial health officer,” said Mayor Val van den Broek.

“As we move into Phase 2 of B.C.’s restart plan, the City has put extensive thought into how to reopen the various amenities and facilities, working under the directives of the PHO, provincial government, and within the new guidelines from WorkSafe BC.”

The City’s hall will be open from the north-side door only, with signs reminding visitors of the six-foot/two-metre distancing rules and to wash hands frequently, not gather in groups, and stay home if sick.

With property taxes due on July 2, those without the ability to do online banking can use the opening to drop off property tax payments.

The City will also be re-opening a number of outdoor and park amenities, including sports courts, outdoor fitness equipment, picnic shelters, playgrounds, the parkour course at Penzer Park, and the greenhouse at Sendall Gardens, starting on June 1. Opens will be phased in during the subsequent week.

Residents are still being encouraged to pay property taxes through their bank or credit union’s website if they can. Property owners can claim their homeowner grants online at ehog.langleycity.ca.

Van den Broek spoke about the reopening in a video to City residents.

In the meantime, the Township of Langley has posted to its website plans to reopen more park facilities starting June 1, as well.

They too will be phasing in the openings, with what’s referred to as a focus on smaller neighbourhood parks and those at or near schools. There are a few exceptions, those being Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, Willoughby Community Park, and McLeod Athletic Park.

Those still with cautionary tape up are not available, requiring inspection or maintenance before being opened.

“Please note that Township playgrounds are not actively being sanitized, so please follow all signage and practise appropriate hygiene guidelines,” the website stipulated.

Meanwhil,e Township ball hockey and lacrosse boxes, basketball courts, batting cages, bocce courts, climbing wall, fieldhouses, Fort Langley canoe-paddling centre, MAP grandstand and track, spray parks, and volleyball courts remain closed.

