(Black Press Media photo)

BC STORM

Upwards of 50 mm of rain to fall in Lower Mainland

Localized flooding possible in low-lying areas in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Heavy rain totalling 50 to 90 millimetres was expected to fall across the Lower Mainland Thursday.

In its rainfall warning, Environment Canada. said the precipitation is due to a Pacific frontal system stalling over the region. The rain was forecast to ease later in the afternoon.

Winter storm warnings are in effect just outside the Fraser Valley along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Caution is urged because of the freezing temperatures and mix of snow and rain.

Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke was also closed Thursday morning due to avalanche control. The stretch of highway would not be open until 8 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Upwards of 50 mm of rain to fall in Lower Mainland

Localized flooding possible in low-lying areas in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

VIDEO: Taking a bite out of crime in Langley

Suspect taken to hospital after police dog takedown

Police pursue driver through Langley on New Year’s Day

Spike belt was used to end chase

Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford was just 56 years old.

Team Tardi takes B.C. championship for fourth consecutive win

Big third end key for junior men’s curling final

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

NASA’s New Horizons wept past the ancient, mysterious object on New Year’s Day

5 to start your day

ICBC gets green light for rate hike, world juniors end for Team Canada and more

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

The chances of surviving an overdose may depend on where person lives: advocate

Opioids killed an estimated 9,000 people between January 2016 and June 2018, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada

Cannabis sales topped $43 million in first two weeks after legalization

Overall retail sales remained sluggish

Most Read