Upwards of 50 mm of rain to fall in Lower Mainland

Localized flooding possible in low-lying areas in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Heavy rain totalling 50 to 90 millimetres was expected to fall across the Lower Mainland Thursday.

In its rainfall warning, Environment Canada. said the precipitation is due to a Pacific frontal system stalling over the region. The rain was forecast to ease later in the afternoon.

Winter storm warnings are in effect just outside the Fraser Valley along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Caution is urged because of the freezing temperatures and mix of snow and rain.

Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke was also closed Thursday morning due to avalanche control. The stretch of highway would not be open until 8 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.