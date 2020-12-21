Used oil recycling facility opens in Aldergrove

New program provides environmentally friendly system to recycle used oil and antifreeze materials

Sung Kim, owner of Aldergrove Return-It Depot, now welcomes oil, filters, and antifreeze. (Kari Kylo/Special to The Star)

Aldergrove’s Return-It Depot at 27482 Fraser Hwy, has received a Return Collection Facility grant that provides them with a 20-foot modified sea container and two 1,000-litre tanks.

BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC, announced the grant on Dec. 17.

This new RCF will provide Aldergrove residents and the surrounding areas – including Langley and Abbotsford – with an easy, free and eco-friendly system to return their used oil and antifreeze materials.

David Lawes, CEO of the BC Used Oil Management Association, said BCUOMA continues to add new RCFs to locations across the province to ensure British Columbians have convenient, safe and environmentally friendly depots available to them to return their used oil.

“This was a geographic area that has seen an increased demand for convenient oil recycling options and we’re very pleased to have Aldergrove Return-It Depot join our network of publicly-accessible collection facilities,” Lawes explained.

Sung Kim, owner of Aldergrove Return-It Depot, said some of their customers had requested that they open a used oil recycling facility.

“This new RCF infrastructure makes it extremely easy and quick for customers to swing by and recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials, and it doesn’t cost anything to drop these materials off,” Kim noted.

BCUOMA representatives said they look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province in order to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and 3 million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the BCUOMA program.

In 2019, BCUOMA collected more than 51 million litres of used oil, which was the highest total amount in the program’s history.

For more information on Aldergrove Return-It Depot visit www.return-it.ca/locations/aldergrove-return-it.

