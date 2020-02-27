A man protests at a pre-legalization 4/20 protest at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver 4/20 event to protest ‘intolerance of cannabis’ at Sunset Beach in 2020

The 2020 event is billed as a ‘protest and farmers market’

The Lower Mainland’s biggest pot festival will be back at Sunset Beach this year despite legalization.

Organizers said the 4/20 event, billed as a “protest and farmers’ market,” will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on April 20, 2020.

Dana Larsen, a longtime cannabis advocate, said on social media the event will attempt to get proper permits as it does each year.

A statement on the 4/20 website states that even though cannabis was legalized in October 2018, that move created 45 new criminal offences.

“People are still being arrested and sent to jail – ten months locked in a cell, for 86 grams of a flowers from a plant! – and losing their housing, children, job opportunities, travel rights, and more,” the statement reads.

Organizers said the “ongoing discrimination and intolerance of cannabis” is why events like 4/20 continue.

READ MORE: Police say ‘no major incidents’ at 4/20, Vancouver Park Board assessing

cannabisLegalized Marijuana

