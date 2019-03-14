David Sidoo, photographed in 2016, ahead of being awarded the Order of B.C. (UBC Thunderbirds photo)

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

A Vancouver businessman facing fraud charges in connection to the U.S. college admissions scandal has taken leaves from his roles as president and CEO at two national energy companies.

Vancouver-based East West Petroleum said in a news release Thursday that David Sidoo is “taking a leave of absence” in light of legal proceedings he is facing over the border.

Advantage Lithium, also based in Vancouver, announced the 59-year-old would be take a temporary leave from that company as well.

Sidoo, who posted a $1-million bail, is expected to appear in a Boston courtroom Friday morning where his legal team said he intends to plead not guilty.

READ MORE: Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

READ MORE: Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions bribery scheme

Sidoo is being accused of paying $200,000 for someone to take the SAT test for his two sons. The alleged cheating got his children into two elite American schools: University of California, Berkeley and Chapman University in Orange, Calif.

Prior to his office jobs, Sidoo was a Canadian Football League player for the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders. His community achievements include receiving the Order of B.C. in 2016.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Dozen sex charges filed against Maple Ridge youth care worker
Next story
Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

Just Posted

Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Abbotsford Police arrest 14, including one related to commercial break-in

Arrests take place throughout Wednesday, including after search of Downes Road property

Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Langley-based Hallmark Channel films

Loughlin has not yet entered a plea in case accusing her of U.S. college bribery scam

Public invited to check out new Langley Arts Council location

The Langley Arts Council is hosting an open house on Thursday, March 14.

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

Dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after 20 to 30 birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s engineered wood construction leadership years in the making

Cross-laminated timber is more than just high-rise material

UPDATE: Dozen sex charges filed against Maple Ridge youth care worker

Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference.

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Most Read