Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead inside her Squamish home on Wednesday.

Sea to Sky RCMP responded to the home of Barbara Waite, 64, in the 40000 block of Government Road at 11:40 p.m. on April 1, after a family member reported finding a body inside.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after it was determined the killing involved foul play.

“Investigators faced a dynamic and challenging situation at the onset of the investigation, which required clear inter-agency communication and coordination,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a statement on Friday.

Waite’s 21-year-old son, Ryan Grantham, was taken into custody by Vancouver police a short time later.

Grantham is expected to make his next appearance in B.C. Provincial Court on April 9.

Police said that the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide team or, to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers.

IHIT

