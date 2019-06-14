Vancouver man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home released on bail

Choe Wing Ma is facing sexual assault and robbery charges

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her East Vancouver home has been granted bail and released from custody on a number of conditions.

READ MORE: Man, 59, charged in East Vancouver sex assault

Choe Wing Ma, 59, is facing sexual assault and robbery charges. It’s alleged that on May 23, Ma struck up a conversation with a young woman at a bus stop on 41st Avenue and Earles Street. When she realized she forgot something at home, Ma walked her home and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She was able to call 911 but the attacker fled the scene. Investigators arrested Ma one week later, after releasing images of the suspect.

On Friday, Ma was released on $100,000 bail on several conditions including that he remain under house arrest and only leave his home for legal or medical appointments while under the supervision of a family member. He is being electronically monitored.

May must also report to a psychiatric facility where he will be assessed and take mandatory medication.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Langley school moved to new site for condo project

Just Posted

Former Langley school moved to new site for condo project

The old Murrayville Elementary’s core was shifted on its site

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Crash occurs Friday morning on Clearbrook Road south of King Road

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

Collision occurs Thursday night on Clearbrook Road, north of Marshall

Extra donations earmarked for Langley hospital’s emergency equipment

With new ER department comes need for many new tools of the trade

VIDEO: Langley doc thanks donors for building ER for the future

New department will be bigger and better than existing, out-of-date facility, emerg physician shares

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Mom concerned about mould, ventilation issues at Surrey school

District says it is investigating and will look at other ways to ‘increase airflows’

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

Most Read