Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. (Facebook)

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson won’t seek reelection

The three-term mayor has been in office since 2008

In a choice that he called one of the “hardest decisions” of his life, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson announced he will not be running for reelection in the fall.

The three-term mayor made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Robertson was first elected in 2008 and by the end of his term this fall he will be the city’s longest consecutive mayor.

He acknowledged that the past decade has been a difficult one for the city, citing the ever-growing opioid crisis, surging house prices and regional gang wars.

During his second term in office, Robertson pledged that he would end street homelessness in Vancouver by 2015.

He would later back away from that claim but did oversee the introduction of 600 modular homes in Vancouver by the provincial government in 2017.

Construction on some of the homes began last fall but has faced heavy opposition in some neighbourhoods, including Marpole, from residents worried about how the introduction of modular homes might affect their communities.

Robertson chaired the Mayors Council on Regional Transportation during his term as Vancouver’s mayor and was among the majority of the board who opposed the Massey Bridge.

