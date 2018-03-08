Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

  Mar. 8, 2018
Vancouver Police have arrested a 21-year-old Chilliwack man they believe responsible for a violent robbery of a marijuana shop last year.

On Wednesday the VDP released security video footage of the Nov. 4 robbery, hoping the public would help identify the suspect.

The man was arrested later that evening.

In the video, a man enters the Weeds Glass and Gifts marijuana shop on Victoria Drive near East 34th Avenue. After a brief conversation with a female staff member, the suspects jumps onto the counter, assaults the employee, and steals product from the shelves. A second staff member is knocked to the ground just outside of the store as the man flees.

“VPD detectives have exhausted any leads to identify this man,” says VPD Constable Jason Doucette. “We believe the high quality of the video will lead to someone recognizing him, and we’re asking them to call our investigators or Crime Stoppers.”

The suspect was described as medium- to dark-skinned, 19 to 25 years-old, 5’10” to 5’11” tall, with an athletic build, shaved dark hair, brown eyes, and dark eyebrows.

Police received a number of tips from the public following the release of security footage, and the suspect was arrested later that night. He has been released from custody with several conditions pending further investigation and approval of criminal charges.

