Vancouver police look for suspect in random assault that left man with fractured jaw

Police are looking for poeple hwo may have seen the suspect from the early morning assault on Sept. 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses in a “completely random” attack involving a 52-year-old man in the city’s West End.

The attack happened when the victim was walking to work near Davie and Howe streets, just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 18. A man walking in the opposite direction randomly punched him in the face, leaving the victim disoriented and unable to stand up.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face, including a fractured jaw.

“Because the victim was in hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Police say they believe there were witnesses in the area and are asking them to come forward with information.

The suspect is around five feet 10 inches, with a husky build and broad shoulders. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark hooded sweater with a dark jacket on top, blue jeans and a dark mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

