Police are looking for poeple hwo may have seen the suspect from the early morning assault on Sept. 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Police are looking for poeple hwo may have seen the suspect from the early morning assault on Sept. 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver police look for suspect in random assault that left man with fractured jaw

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was left with a fractured jaw

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses in a “completely random” attack involving a 52-year-old man in the city’s West End.

The attack happened when the victim was walking to work near Davie and Howe streets, just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 18. A man walking in the opposite direction randomly punched him in the face, leaving the victim disoriented and unable to stand up.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face, including a fractured jaw.

“Because the victim was in hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Police say they believe there were witnesses in the area and are asking them to come forward with information.

The suspect is around five feet 10 inches, with a husky build and broad shoulders. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark hooded sweater with a dark jacket on top, blue jeans and a dark mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate
Next story
3 stabbings on Downtown Eastside send men to hospital; motives of attacks unclear

Just Posted

Glow Gardens in Langley is opting for a drive-through event to ensure it can still take place even if COVID-19 restrictions are tightened. (glowgardens.com)
This year, the Glow Gardens light show at Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries will be a drive-through

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Does construction on 200th Street ever end, Langley resident asks

Langley City's fire safety officer, Capt. Brent Perry, is reminding people to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors this fall. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City firefighters launch ‘game show’ to teach tips for Fire Prevention Week

Aldergrove Kodiaks lost 8-3 to Chilliwack Jets in a Sept. 22 home game that saw four game misconduct penalties handed out at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. A week later, the Kodiaks administered a 7-1 defeat to Surrey Knights on home ice. (Kurt Langmann/Langley Advance Times file)
Kodiaks dominate Surrey Knights