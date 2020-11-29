Vancouver police warn of toxic drug supply after 7 people overdose at one party

Seven people between the ages of 25 to 42 were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Vancouver police are sounding the alarm after seven people needed to be revived after overdosing at a party in the city’s downtown.

According to police, the seven adults overdosed while consuming cocaine and MDMA, often referred to as the party drug ecstasy. While Const. Jason Doucette said that police do not typically respond to overdose calls, they were asked to attend this one by B.C. Emergency Health Services at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 28) due to the large number of overdoses.

At least five people in the suite were in “serious medical distress,” police said, while other outside also required medical attention. Police and paramedics administered multiple doses of naloxone.

“This is another clear example of the dangers involved in illicit drug use,” said Doucette. “The local supply chain is clearly contaminated, and we are reminding everyone, including recreational users, to exercise extreme caution when deciding to consume street drugs.”

