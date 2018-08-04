Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. (Facebook)

Vancouver records ‘ghastly’ death count from suspected overdoses: mayor

So far in 2018, 206 people have died in Vancouver from suspected overdoses

The suspected overdose deaths of 11 people last week in Vancouver has set what the mayor calls a “ghastly” death-count record for 2018.

The city says the week of July 23 was the worst on record this year for suspected overdose deaths based on statistics from the police department.

So far in 2018, 206 people have died in Vancouver from suspected overdoses.

The latest overdose statistics for the province show there was a dip in the number of suspected illicit drug deaths in June compared with the same month a year earlier.

There were 105 illicit drug overdose deaths across B.C. in June, a drop from 123 in the same month last year.

Mayor Gregor Robertson called last week’s death count for the city “simply ghastly” in a news release.

“We don’t see signs that we’ve turned a corner on this public health disaster in Vancouver,” he said. “A poisoned supply of street drugs continues to kill our loved ones and devastate families across our city. Lives are on the line — people need access to safe prescription drugs rather than being forced to turn to the deadly drugs from organized crime on our streets.”

The number of deaths due to overdoses last week must still be confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

The fire department says it responded to 147 overdose calls last week, a 47 per cent increase from the previous week, and 24 per cent higher than the weekly average for 2017.

The city says frontline workers suspect the increase in overdoses and related deaths are due to high toxicity in street drugs.

In Vancouver last year, 366 people died from suspected overdoses.

Across B.C., fentanyl has been detected in 81 per cent of the drug overdose deaths in the first six months of 2018, the coroner’s service said this week. The powerful painkiller appears to account for the spike in illicit drug overdose deaths since 2012, as the number of deaths excluding fentanyl has remained relatively stable since 2011, it said.

Illicit drug overdose deaths climbed to more than 1,400 in 2017 from about 300 in 2012, surpassing suicide and car accidents to become the leading cause of unnatural deaths in British Columbia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sockeye fishery on the Fraser River opening Tuesday for recreational anglers
Next story
B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

Just Posted

B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

Plan ahead and check wait times before heading to Washington State and beyond

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Langley toad migration late, but beginning soon

The event on the border of Langley and Surrey usually happens in mid-July.

New Langley City program to help homeless overloaded after just five months

Mayor Ted Schaffer appeals for more resources in letter to health minister

Ice storm cost the Township of Langley $360,000

It will take two years to replace all the trees lost in December 2017 storm, staff memo says

Campers parked on B.C. highway get a suprise from a cougar

Video shows animal slowly approaching vehicle until engine starts

Plane heading to Cranbrook from Vancouver makes emergency landing

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

Vancouver records ‘ghastly’ death count from suspected overdoses: mayor

So far in 2018, 206 people have died in Vancouver from suspected overdoses

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Most Read