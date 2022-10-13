Surrey RCMP say men in the Lower Mainland have been reporting being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Surrey RCMP say men in the Lower Mainland have been reporting being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Vancouver sex worker arrested after series of druggings, including one that was fatal

Surrey RCMP say men were drugged and robbed while using an escort service

Police in Surrey say a Vancouver sex worker has been charged in relation to a series of alleged druggings in the Lower Mainland, including one that was fatal.

In Sept. 2021, Surrey RCMP started an investigation after receiving reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter.

These incidents happened in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane, 30, was arrested on Sept. 20. She is charged with manslaughter, theft over $5,000, fraud, extortion and administering an overpowering drug or substance.

SEE ALSO: Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

Kane will remain in custody while she awaits her next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Police say if you choose to meet with unknown people like escorts, they recommend you:

• Maintain continuity of all food or beverages you consume to ensure that they have not been spiked

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe

• Let a trusted person know where you are who can contact police should you not check in with them by a specified time


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage
Next story
Learn to swim programs to continue at Langley Township pools

Just Posted

Back-to-back lopsided losses by Aldergrove Kodiaks, seen here at George Preston on Sunday, Oct. 9, have coach Ron Johnson warning ‘if you don’t play as a team in hockey, you’re going to lose.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Kodiaks coach calls lopsided losses ‘horrible’

Beginning in January 2023, the Township of Langley will be offering The Lifesaving Society Swim for Life program for swimming lessons. (TOL)
Learn to swim programs to continue at Langley Township pools

This Brookswood house in Langley is one of ten top prizes in this year’s Millionaire Lottery fundraiser for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery prizes include a $3.2 million Langley house

Thousands of Langley residents have already voted at advance polls – which continue this week. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Thousands fill out early ballots in Langley Township, City