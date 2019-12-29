(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash with alcohol believed to be a factor: police

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash

A taxi driver is dead after a car share vehicle collided with a Yellow Cab in a potentially alcohol-fuelled crash early Sunday morning in Vancouver.

According to police, the crash took place around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street. Police believe a car2go may have t-boned the Yellow Cab after running a red light at 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

The force of the crash sent the taxi into the Royal Bank on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The drivers of both cars were taken to hospital and the 28-year-old taxi driver was pronounced dead. The driver of the car2go remains in hospital with serious injuries and two taxi passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash, and the police watchdog is investigating because authorities believe the driver of the car2go might have evaded a CounterAttack roadblock before the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at 604-717-2012.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight
Next story
Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

Just Posted

VIDEO: Drier weather produces larger numbers for 120th annual bird count in Langley

No exotic species spotted, however

VIDEO: A Langley win at start of Angel On Ice tournament

Annual event reports ‘significant’ growth

VIDEO: Skating like a superhero at George Preston Recreation Centre

Event a first for Langley rink

Where to toss your Christmas tree

Next weekend, there will be several tree chipping events in Langley

A Christmas without Carson

Family of teen who died in Langley park has a subdued holiday

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

Most Read