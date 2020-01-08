Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

Fire and police crews were on scene of a vehicle fire that prompted the shut down of 264th Street in Aldergrove for part of the morning on Wednesday (Jan. 8). (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

A car engulfed in flames shut down one of the major thoroughfares through Aldergrove for a time this morning.

Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, police and fire were called to the area of 264th Street and Robertson Crescent for multiple reports of either a vehicle fire or a crash.

A northbound car caught fire just north of Robertson Crescent, along the stretch of Highway 13 (Aldergrove-Bellingham Highway). The cause is yet unknown.

The fire was extinguished but not before destroying the car, which has since been towed away.

Traffic has resumed, but is reportedly still very congested through the area. Motorists are still advised to avoid the area in the short term.

