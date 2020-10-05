A vehicle incident has a stretch of roadway closed in Langley westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Drive BC)

Vehicle incident closes stretch of Highway 1 westbound in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene

A vehicle incident has a stretch of the westbound Trans-Canada Highway closed in Langley Monday night.

Emergency crews on scene between 200th Street and 192nd Street, according to the Ministry of Transportation who first reported the incident around 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed westbound at 216th Street, the ministry reports.

They advise drivers to use an alternate route and to expect heavy delays.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
