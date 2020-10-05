Vehicle incident closes stretch of Highway 1 westbound in Langley

A vehicle incident has a stretch of roadway closed in Langley westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Drive BC)

A vehicle incident has a stretch of the westbound Trans-Canada Highway closed in Langley Monday night.

Emergency crews on scene between 200th Street and 192nd Street, according to the Ministry of Transportation who first reported the incident around 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed westbound at 216th Street, the ministry reports.

They advise drivers to use an alternate route and to expect heavy delays.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound at 200th St. Emergency crews are on scene. The highway is closed westbound at 216th St. Use alternate route. Please drive with care and watch for crews. Expect heavy delays.#LangleyBC #SurreyBChttps://t.co/znlwSzyyqf pic.twitter.com/yXgpQPTOQG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 6, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

