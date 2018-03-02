Andrea DeMeer Trucks and cars are lined up on Highway 3 West tonight outside of Princeton.

Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Friday night.

According to DriveBC there is no estimated time of the highway reopening. The latest update from DriveBC was posted at 8:26 p.m. Friday.

The Coquihalla is also closed between Hope and Merritt because of spun out commercial vehicles and other vehicular incidents.

RELATED: Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

Estimated time for Highway 5 to reopen is midnight.

For updates visit drivebc.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: No jail time for Abbotsford cop in breach-of-trust case

Just Posted

Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

Aldergrove Regional Park to be divided up by Abbotsford and Vancouver?

Transition plan for large Aldergrove park’s future hits a snag as province says “no”

Aboriginal masks unveiled at Aldergrove school

North Otter Elementary’s ties to First Nations grow with new collection of masks

Gators going for gold

Walnut Grove beats Abbotsford Panthers in BC AAA girls provincial semifinal action

Abbotsford man charged after police seize “Zombie Killer” machete, brass knuckles and wig

Warrant had been issued for Albert Fontaine on kidnapping charges from Penticton

Program let students try on a disability

Any group interesting in hosting Try On A Disability can contact the Langley Pos-Abilities Society.

Predators rally to beat Canucks 4-3 in OT

Jarnkrok nets winner for Nashville 43 seconds into extra time

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Most Read