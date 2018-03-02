Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Friday night.
According to DriveBC there is no estimated time of the highway reopening. The latest update from DriveBC was posted at 8:26 p.m. Friday.
#BCHwy3 Closed 8km East of #ManningPark due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/8uLYkI2UkS #HopeBC #PrincetonBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 3, 2018
The Coquihalla is also closed between Hope and Merritt because of spun out commercial vehicles and other vehicular incidents.
#BCHwy5 Closed both directions #HopeBC to #Merritt due to vehicle incident. Estimated opening midnight. Detour #BCHwy1 & #BCHwy8 #Coquihalla https://t.co/tr1rK8q1MM
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 3, 2018
Estimated time for Highway 5 to reopen is midnight.
For updates visit drivebc.ca