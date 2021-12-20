(SilverStar Facebook)

Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at Silverstar Resort

The vicitim was a Vernon man in his 40s

A snowboarder who fell into a ravine on Silverstar Mountain Resort on Saturday (Dec. 18), died at the scene after being discovered by a skier.

The skier noticed the man’s board sticking out of the snow in the Putnam Creek area of the mountain, about 11:20 a.m.

Vernon RCMP was called to the mountain after being notified that a snowboarder had been found unconscious, in an area of complex terrain that was closed at the time due to poor conditions.

Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, explained that efforts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,

said Terleski.

The snowboarder was identified as a Vernon man in his 40’s, and due to privacy, his name will not be released.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the death and is now investigating to determine the circumstances of how the person came to their unexpected death.

