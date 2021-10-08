Victim in latest Surrey shooting was known to police

28-year-old Sharnbeer Singh Somal was shot dead in a driveway on 122A Street, near 80 Avenue on Oct. 5

IHIT has released surveillance image of a black Ford pickup truck that was found on fire in the area of 129A Street and 72A Avenue Oct. 5, 2021, shortly after 28-year-old Sharnbeer Singh Somal was shot dead in a drive way on 122A Street near 80 Avenue. (Image: IHIT handout)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s (Oct. 5) fatal shooting.

Sharnbeer Singh Somal, who was known to police, was shot and killed in a driveway on 122A Street, near 80 Avenue, according to a release from IHIT Sgt. David Lee. He noted the shooting of 28-year-old Somal, a Surrey resident, is believed to be targeted and connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“This shooting happened in (a) residential area. It was a total disregard for the safety of others,” said Lee. “We urge anyone with information to come forward and help find those responsible.”

Just before 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 122A Street near 80 Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman the night of the shooting.

Honeyman said when officers arrived, Somal was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

IHIT was then called in to work with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.

Shortly after a fatal shooting in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue on Oct. 5, 2021, a burned out vehicle was found on 122A Street in Newton. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Lee said that shortly after the shooting, a black Ford pickup truck was found on fire in the area of 129A Street and 72A Avenue, which IHIT investigators believe to be connected to the shooting.

IHIT is still looking for witnesses and video footage, Lee noted, with areas around the shooting and truck fire “of particular importance.”

Police are looking for dash-cam footage from vehicles in those area on Oct. 5 between 8 and 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

