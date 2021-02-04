Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)

Victoria police are now investigating after several reports of sexualized violence involving a downtown restaurant were brought forward.

A now-terminated employee of Chuck’s Burger Bar is at the centre of the allegations, which surfaced on social media.

“The response from the public has been amazing,” said Special Victims Unit Detective Sgt. Jan Malinosky. “We have had many people come forward with information.”

Online posts detailed allegations of sexual assault or harassment involving the employee, claiming he was aggressive with women in the workplace, over-served women alcohol before pressuring them to have sex, and that he sexually assaulted women.

READ ALSO: Employee fired from Victoria restaurant after sexual assault allegations

VicPD says it was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 31 and reached out to the operators of the social network page, inviting those with information to come forward. The following day police issued a community update, asking for information from the public. Since then, numerous people have come to police.

“Our Investigative Services Division team is working through this information and are connecting with these people to gather more details,” Malinosky said. “This process takes time and we’re asking for patience moving forward. We are here to listen and are hoping to connect with more survivors.”

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.

READ ALSO: Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

“We want survivors of sexualized violence to know that we believe you,” VicPD says in the statement. “Know that you can report an incident when, where, and how you feel most safe.”

Anyone who wishes to report an incident or has information about an incident can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre offers counselling, victim services and a sexual assault response team. The centre can be reached 24/7 at 250-383-3232.

READ ALSO: Alleged tattoo shop sexual assaults rooted in power, says Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD