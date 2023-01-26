The 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opens today (Thursday) and runs until Saturday (Jan. 28) at Abbotsford’s Tradex. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opening today in Abbotsford

B.C.’s largest agriculture show runs from Thursday to Saturday at Abbotsford’s Tradex

The 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show officially opens its doors today (Thursday) inside Abbotsford’s Tradex at 9 a.m.

Considered to be the largest and most important agriculture exhibition in the province, it is regarded as one of the premier events for B.C.’s agriculture industry.

The show features the latest and most innovative equipment technology for the agriculture industry.

This year’s event showcases over 300 exhibitors and attracts thousands from all over western Canada from all the livestock, horticulture and grower sectors including: dairy, cattle, poultry, equine, hogs, llamas, alpacas, to: vegetable, berry, grape, bulb, ornamentals, tree fruit, hothouse, flower, Christmas trees, cannabis, hops, hazelnuts, and more.

This year’s show runs from Thursday to Saturday (Jan. 28) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit agricultureshow.net.

