Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).

VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Masks have been around for many years, but now more than ever, the industry needs to be innovative, says a Kelowna mask manufacturer.

Breathe Medical Manufacturing recently celebrated its first year in the business, having produced 46 million masks to supply health care workers with surgical masks.

The company’s products and resources have all been focused on fulfilling federal orders for personal protective equipment (PPE) but Breathe’s CEO Robert Balazs said they’re slowly changing that.

“There has been a shift in our company to able to now say from businesses to regular users and everyday folk, we want the product available to them,” he said.

Balazs said besides making their masks available on Amazon, they have also completed research on MRI-compatible masks, which they hope to ship out within six months.

“We’ve had an assessment done by PHSA (Provincial Health Services Authority) to look at our masks and give us their feedback,” he said. “We’ve actually sold 24 million units to PHSA.”

The masks have non-magnetic nose wires in them so both technicians and patients can wear them while MRI scans are in session. Breathe has also been busy making anti-fogging mask for glasses-wearers.

“We’ve done a bit of research to find the right raw material that behaves a certain way where the moisture is actually attracted to the (mask),” Balazs said.

“So when you’re breathing, it sucks in all the moisture versus expelling it out and fogging up your glasses.”

Balazs said masks have been around for many years, but there hasn’t been much innovation unit something as all-encompassing as COVID-19 came along, which was why they wanted to pivot some of their production towards other types of masks.

In all, he said the goal is for Breathe to keep innovating and keep providing jobs for local residents while also producing masks for various areas of life and work.

READ MORE: 46 million masks and counting: Kelowna company reaches 1 year milestone

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian seniors vaccinated in higher numbers for COVID-19 than for the flu: PHAC
Next story
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: U.S. cities use incentives to drive up vaccinations

Just Posted

Doug Penner and his mom Allison awaited the start of the 2020 edition of the fundraising ride that bears his name, held under strict COVID-19 protocols. This year, the annual event will mark its 15th year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Ride for Doug against muscular dystrophy will go ahead

Strict COVID-19 precautions planned for 15th annual Langley fundraising motorcycle ride

Members of the CFSEU’s uniformed gang unit have been patrolling Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford in April. (Langley Advance Times files)
Tasers, brass knuckles seized in Langley police traffic stop

Anti-gang cops have been patrolling the area and made some trouble finds

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A mattress was dumped on the front porch of the Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Tami Quiring/Special to The Star)
Old mattress dumped on Alder Grove Heritage Society’s front porch

Purple graffiti had previously been written on the historic Telephone Museum’s porch fence last fall

Fort Langley Jazz Festival in 2019. (Black Press Media files)
Fort Langley Jazz Festival changes date from July to September amid COVID concerns

Tickets will be available at the end of May, when the festival announces the headlining artists

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read