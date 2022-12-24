Traffic was blocked for some time in both directions on 232nd Street, while fire crews battled an apparent barn blaze Christmas Eve morning. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Barn ablaze in rural Langley Christmas Eve morn

Cause and extend of fire damage to 232nd Street outbuilding unknown

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to rural Langley on Saturday (Christmas Eve) morning for a barn fire.

Firefighters were deployed to a blaze reported in the 3000-block of 232nd Street just after 9 a.m.

A witness said the barn, located far back on a farm property, could have possibly been used to store vehicles.

According to Google Maps, there are multiple out buildings on the property. The one reportedly on fire was about half a kilometre back and could not been seen from the road.

Fire crews from throughout the Township were called in to use water tankers to supply water to fight the blaze.

As yet, the cause of the fire and the extend of the damage are unknown.

• More information as it comes available

fireLangley

 

