A barn fire at 208 Street and 102B Avenue in Walnut Grove sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air near the Golden Ears Bridge. Dan Ferguson Black Press

VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

  • Oct. 17, 2018 2:26 p.m.
  • News

A workshop fire in North Langley sent plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the air near the Golden Ears Bridge this afternoon.

Multiple units from the Township of Langley fire department responded and firefighters appeared to be getting the upper hand on the blaze shortly after 2 p.m.

Assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson said about two dozen firefighters were on scene at the height of the fire which started midday.

The wood and metal clad building had various items inside, including a forklift.

“It’s full of industrial equipment,” he explained.

Welding was being done outside on the property, sparking the fire. Attempts to put out the fire were unsuccessful and the fire department was contacted.

“I don’t think there’s anything suspicious in the fire,” Ferguson said.

View this post on Instagram

Barn fire at 208

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on

No one was injured.

By mid afternoon, fire crews were waiting for an excavator to help them get out any remaining hot spots.

Langley RCMP blocked traffic from entering 102B Avenue off 208 Street while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Just Posted

PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Michael Pratt

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

Police want to talk to two pedestrians who might have witnessed shooting

Nobody injured in Sept. 18 shooting on Flagman Street in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Tributes for the man known as the “Mormon Giant”

Langley champion professional wrestler passes away

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Man holds newborn son for first time after devastating B.C. racetrack crash

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Most Read