VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

A barn fire at 208 Street and 102B Avenue in Walnut Grove sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air near the Golden Ears Bridge. Dan Ferguson Black Press

A workshop fire in North Langley sent plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the air near the Golden Ears Bridge this afternoon.

Multiple units from the Township of Langley fire department responded and firefighters appeared to be getting the upper hand on the blaze shortly after 2 p.m.

Assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson said about two dozen firefighters were on scene at the height of the fire which started midday.

The wood and metal clad building had various items inside, including a forklift.

“It’s full of industrial equipment,” he explained.

Welding was being done outside on the property, sparking the fire. Attempts to put out the fire were unsuccessful and the fire department was contacted.

“I don’t think there’s anything suspicious in the fire,” Ferguson said.

No one was injured.

By mid afternoon, fire crews were waiting for an excavator to help them get out any remaining hot spots.

Langley RCMP blocked traffic from entering 102B Avenue off 208 Street while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.